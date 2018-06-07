Update: MTHS lockdown lifted, was related to new threat of violence against the school

Updated at 12:13 p.m.



Edmond School District officials said that a threat of violence reported at the school Thursday morning was new graffiti that wasn’t related to a threat written in graffiti that was found in a school bathroom on Wednesday.

The school was placed into lockdown Thursday morning after the latest threat was reported, and that lockdown was lifted around 11:30 a.m. The school will be in modified lockdown for the rest of the day, said school district spokeswoman Kimberlee Armstrong.

Mountlake Terrace police officers were already on campus Thursday morning as a followup to Wednesday’s report, Police believe that the campus is safe but parents are allowed to come pick up their students, Armstrong said. MLTnews saw a number of parents at school picking up their children after the lockdown was lifted.

The district is awaiting further instructions from police regarding school classes and other activities on Friday, Armstrong said.

The following letter was emailed to MTHS families just before noon Thursday:

Dear Mountlake Terrace High families & staff –

Because of continuing issues with graffiti threats, Mountlake Terrace High is operating under an abundance of caution and went under modified lockdown at 10 a.m. and remains on modified lockdown at this time. No one will be allowed into the building, but students and families can make the decision individually as to whether they stay on campus or leave.

Based on the recommendation of the Mountlake Terrace Police Department we believe the campus is secure, and they are continuing their investigation. We are continuing to do everything we can to make sure the students and staff remain safe.

Sincerely,

Greg Schellenberg

Principal

Mountlake Terrace High School

~ ~ ~ ~

Mountlake Terrace High School went into lockdown on Thursday morning after a possible threat of violence against the school, according to tweets by the school’s newspaper, The Hawkeye.

The school’s administration and Mountlake Terrace police are at the school addressing the situation.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to tell school administrators or police.

Further details were not immediately available Thursday morning. This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.