MTHS Elementary Winter Bazaar set for Dec. 21

The 2019 holiday bazaar season is nearly over, but craft lovers and treasure hunters have one more opportunity to hunt and shop this year as the Mountlake Terrace Elementary School PTO holds its Winter Bazaar this Saturday, Dec. 21.

The event takes place at the school, located at 22001 52nd Ave. W. in Mountlake Terrace, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will feature homemade crafts, student art projects, live musical performances, a book fair, a photo booth and an appearance by Santa Claus.

Proceeds from the annual bazaar go to help pay for the sixth graders’ outdoor education camp later this school year.