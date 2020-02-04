MTHS Drama Department performing ‘Godspell’ this Thursday-Saturday

The Mountlake Terrace High School Drama Department is presenting its production of the musical Godspell this week, with performances Thursdays through Saturday, Feb. 6-8, at Mountlake Terrace High School. The curtain rises each night at 7 p.m.

In the musical, a diverse group of followers help Jesus tell stories of love, forgiveness, greed, tolerance and devotion, all based upon the parables from the Book of Matthew. The MTHS production boasts a cast of nearly 20 and an elaborate set built specifically for this show.

Godspell is rated PG due to language and violence. Tickets for the MTHS performances are $12, $10 for students with valid ASB cards, senior citizens and children ages 10 and younger. Tickets will be available at the door.

The Mountlake Terrace High School theater is located at 21801-44th Ave. W. in Mountlake Terrace.