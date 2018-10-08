MTHS cross country runners, volleyball player honored

1 of 3

Three Mountlake Terrace Hawks student athletes are being honored for their performances both in and out of their sports of choice this fall.

Hawk cross country runners Reed Lyon and Jackson Marrott have been selected by coach Joel Pearson for the MTHS October Athlete Highlights posters now on display around Mountlake Terrace.

“It is a great pleasure to recognize Reed Lyon for her hard work, determination and positivity,” Pearson said. “I have never found Reed without a smile. She is always encouraging, believing and sharing her passion for her life, academics and athletics. Reed is one of the hardest workers on the cross country team; I am very honored to have her be a part of our family.”

Pearson also had praise for Marrott: “What a great leader we have found in Jackson,” he said. “He’s positive, energetic and his passion for our sport is contagious. Jackson is the type of student athlete that cares more for his teammates, his family, success … than his own performance. I am very honored to have him be a part of our family.”

The Athlete Highlights program is sponsored by the MTHS Sports Booster Club.

Hawk volleyballer Kaylee Hynek has been chosen to be the Terrace Athletic Department Athlete of the Week for Oct. 1-6.

“Senior Kaylee Hynek has done an amazing job running the back row,” said Terrace volleyball Coach Krissy Cain. “Her serve/receive is excellent and volleyball IQ continues to grow. Kaylee is a consistent player with a great attitude on and off the court.”

<em>– By Doug Petrowski</em>