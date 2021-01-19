MTHS confirms school will begin offering conditioning exercises Jan. 21

Mountlake Terrace High School Principal Greg Schellenberg announced Monday that outdoor conditioning sessions for students will begin later this week, amending a previous statement from the school’s athletic director that the school would wait.

In a letter to MTHS parents and students, Schellenberg said the school will begin offering conditioning pods Thursday, Jan. 21. Schellenberg’s letter followed a previous message from MTHS Athletic Director Sharlee Burr, who wrote the school’s administration and coaching staff decided to base their starting date on the trend and metrics of COVID-19.

“I apologize for us at Terrace sending you multiple messages and changing the information that we are communicating to you,” he said. “More than anything, we are so excited to welcome groups of student-athletes onto our campus and to begin in-person exercise – and to do so safely. That will be a great day.”

During its Jan. 12 business meeting, the Edmonds School Board heard plans from the athletic staff about authorizing students from each of the district’s four comprehensive high schools to participate in socially-distanced outdoor conditioning sessions on their campus’ athletic fields. According to the plan, staff are proposing breaking student athletes into groups of five for 45-minute sessions.

Registration to begin conditioning sessions is required and can be done so using this Google form. Student are also required fill electronic eligibility forms, including Rank One Sport and the Initial Covid Waiver Form.

Students who registered before 11:49 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 18 will be able to begin attending sessions Thursday, Jan. 21. Those who register in time will begin receiving the daily attestation email from the district for outdoor conditioning the morning of the first session.