MTHS Coach Archie Malloy named Seahawks Coach of the Week

Mountlake Terrace High School football coach Archie Malloy has been named the Seattle Seahawks Week 8 Coach of the Week. He will be recognized at the Seahawks vs Rams NFL game on Thursday, Dec. 18.

Each week during the high school football season, the Seahawks and the Washington State Football Coaches Association select two high school football coaches as Coach of the Week winners. Each recipient receives a $500 donation to the school’s football program and will be honored at with their fellow recipients at the Seahawks vs Rams NFL game on Thursday, Dec. 18.

Malloy also received Coach of the Week honors in 2023.

At the end of the year, all 20 coaches will come to a Seahawks home game, where they will be recognized with a pregame brunch. One coach will be named Coach of the Year, and they will receive an additional $2,000 toward their football program.

The Mountlake Terrace Hawks won their first conference football championship in the school’s 65-year history Oct. 23 with a win against the Edmonds-Woodway Warriors. The Hawks finished the season with a 6-0 Wesco 3A league record and an overall record of 8-0.

The Hawks will head north on Friday, Oct. 31 for a 7 p.m. game at Sedro Woolley High School to take on the Wesco 3A North Champion Sedro Woolley Cubs. Both teams have already advanced to the state playoffs the following week and the game will be used by the state seeding committee to help slot teams for the playoffs.