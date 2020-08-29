MTHS Class of 2020 diplomas available for pickup Sept. 2-3

Diplomas of Mountlake Terrae High School Class of 2020 graduates are now available for pickup at the high school.

A staff member will be stationed outside the front door of MTHS between the hours of 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 2 and Thursday, Sept. 3. Please wear a mask.

Diplomas will only be released to the student, a parent or a sibling. Diplomas are professionally printed and there is a $25 charge to replace a lost diploma.

If you are unable to pick up your diploma during the scheduled times, it will be stored in the school office until we are able to open the school to visitors.

Yearbooks are not available at this time, and students will be notified when they are ready for pickup.