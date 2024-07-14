MTHS Class of 1989 holding 35th Class Reunion July 19

Mountlake Terrace High School’s Class of 1989 is hosting its 35th Class Reunion this Friday, July 19 at the Tour de Terrace Festival Beer Garden.

The reunion will run from 6 p.m. to closing at the Beer Garden, where ID is required but there is no cover.

The Tour de Terrace summer festival takes place at the Evergreen Playfields, 22205 56th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace. Learn more at tourdeterrace.org.