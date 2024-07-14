MTHS Class of 1989 holding 35th Class Reunion July 19

Mountlake Terrace High School’s Class of 1989 is hosting its 35th Class Reunion this Friday, July 19 at the Tour de Terrace Festival Beer Garden.
The reunion will run from 6 p.m. to closing at the Beer Garden, where ID is required but there is no cover.
The Tour de Terrace summer festival takes place at the Evergreen Playfields, 22205 56th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace. Learn more at tourdeterrace.org.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.