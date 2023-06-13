MTHS Choir, Chamber Orchestra, Concert Orchestra win top honors

The Mountlake Terrace High School Choir, Chamber Orchestra, and Concert Orchestra swept their respective divisions at the Music in the Parks Festival last Saturday. The music groups traveled to Stadium High School in Tacoma where they competed against other Washington high schools.

The choir won the Mixed Choir AA Division and received an excellent performance rating. Watch their award-winning performance on their YouTube Channel.

“I am very proud of my students,” said Mountlake Terrace High School Choir Director Gintare Seiger. “Knowing that this was one of their last performances ever, they didn’t give up and sang from the bottom of their hearts. I’m so proud of them.

“I hope that there is still a way to save this program,” Gintare continued. “My students want to sing and they need choir. I encourage our administration and school board to come out this Tuesday to our end-of-the-year concert to hear what we are fighting for. It’s just so important.”

The chamber orchestra won the String Orchestra 1AA Division and Concert Orchestra won the String Orchestra 2 AA Division. You can view the Chamber Orchestra’s award-winning performance on their YouTube Channel.

“Both concert orchestra and chamber orchestra performed well and received Excellent Marks,” said Mountlake Terrace High School Orchestra Director Jennifer Schillen. “I saw and heard great improvement in both groups. They should be very proud of their performances.”

You are invited to the Orchestra and Choir End of Year Concert Tuesday, June 13. The free performance starts at 7 p.m. in the Mountlake Terrace High School Theater and is open to all. With the above-mentioned school budget cuts, this is the choir’s final performance at Mountlake Terrace High School.

Visit the Mountlake Terrace High School Music Boosters Facebook Page for information about these music groups, upcoming performances and budget cuts to their music program.

— Submitted by Mountlake Terrace High School Music Boosters