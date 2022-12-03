MTHS boys basketball coach Nalin Sood honored with NW Basketball Officials Ambassador Award

Longtime Mountlake Terrace High School boys basketball coach Nalin Sood received a surprise honor prior to the Hawks’ home basketball game Friday night: the Pacific Northwest Basketball Officials Association Ambassador Award.

The award, voted on by basketball officials, is given to someone they deem to be a strong ambassador of the game beyond coaching abilities, including leadership, disposition, poise, interaction of players and staff, and communication skills.

Names are generated by Northwest Basketball Officials Association members and the top candidates are voted on. Sood was the overwhelming winner on the boys side of basketball.