MTHS Boosters to make Community Partner Award presentation May 7 to Seaun Richards

The Mountlake Terrace High School Boosters will hold a “physically-distanced” presentation of the Community Partner Award to 44th Street Sliders owner Seaun Richards, at 5 p.m. Thursday, May 7 in front of the restaurant a 21005 44th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace.

“Seaun’s unwavering commitment to the community has raised over $350,000 for more than 40 of our schools, sports teams, parent groups, programs and an always growing list of additional organizations in our Edmonds School District and beyond,” the MTHS Boosters said in a Facebook announcement.

The event date will also serve as a “Reverse Dining 4 Dollar$” fundraiser for Richards, to show him support during this difficult time for restaurants. Richards has been the foundation of the Dining 4 Dollars fundraising effort made available in his restaurant to local school organizations and nonprofits, the MTHS Boosters said.

The “Reverse Dining 4 Dollar$” event will run from 5 to 8 p.m. on May 7.