MTHS Boosters to host online fundraising auction April 25

Not deterred in their effort to raise funds for Mountlake Terrace High School sports, music and drama programs, the MTHS Boosters are set to roll out an online auction fundraiser this coming weekend.

The MTHS Building Bridges Online Auction is set for Saturday, April 25, with bidding on more than 350 donated items and packages. The bidding will begin just after midnight and continue through 9 p.m.

The booster club had been set to hold its annual dinner gala and auction on March 14, but the event was forced to cancel due to government restrictions on gatherings at the time. While Gov. Jay Inslee’s “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” statewide restrictions weren’t announced until the following day, the Snohomish Health District had in effect rules that gatherings had to be staged in a way so that attendees would maintain 6 feet of separation from each other, something the MTHS Boosters said they couldn’t guarantee with their dinner gala.

While the booster club had to scrap its in-person fundraiser, the silent and live auctions that were to have taken place at the March 14 event will now happen in an online format. All bidding will occur April 25 with winning bidders able to pick up their packages on Saturday, May 9. The booster club will also offer delivery for those winning bidders who live within 20 miles of Mountlake Terrace High School.

More than $56,000 worth of items and packages are being offered up for bid in the auction, from gift cards to local shops, bookstores and restaurants, to lodging at vacations spots in Washington, Idaho and Florida.

To view the items available for bid on April 25 and to register for the online event, click mthsboostersauction2020.ggo.bid/bidding/package-browse.

— By Doug Petrowski