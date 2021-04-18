MTHS Boosters raising funds for Class of 2021 grad night party

The Mountlake Terrace High School Boosters are planning a grad night party to celebrate the Class of 2021 seniors, and the community is invited to help by pledging financial support.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the booster club was unable to do its usual fundraising for the event, which provides a fun and safe option for seniors to celebrate.

The club is hoping to raise enough funds to reduce the cost for students to participate.

You can contribute to the Grad Night Party Donation Drive here.