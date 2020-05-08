MTHS Boosters present Seaun Richards with Community Partner Award, hold ‘Reverse Dining 4 Dollar$’ fundraiser

While maintaining “physical distancing,” the Mountlake Terrace High School Boosters presented the Community Partner Award to 44th Street Sliders owner Seaun Richards Thursday afternoon.

“I’m humbled and honored and certainly don’t expect it, but I appreciate all the years we’ve worked with all the communities and areas and all the clubs,” he said.

The Community Partner Award is normally given during the Boosters’ annual dinner auction, but that fundraiser was moved online this year due to social distancing requirements related to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Richards, a former-Mountlake Terrace City Councilmember, received the award for his efforts to help raise more than $350,000 for more than 40 schools, sports teams, parent groups, programs and an always-growing list of additional organizations in the Edmonds School District and beyond.

The ceremony also kicked off a “Reverse Dining 4 Dollar$” fundraiser for Richards, who said he has lost 90% of his business since the pandemic. When he reopens at 50% capacity — per Gov. Jay Inslee’s directive — Richards said his restaurant will only be allowed to hold four small bistro tables. Additionally, he said he might be required to purchase dividers to place between tables.

–Story and photo by Cody Sexton