MTHS Boosters planning online fundraising auction for April 24-26

Following the cancellation of the group’s Building Bridges Dinner Gala & Auction, the Mountlake Terrace High School Boosters are now looking at the weekend of April 24-26 as the new date for their annual effort to raise funds for the sports, music and drama programs at Mountlake Terrace High School.

But the weekend fundraiser will not involve a large-scale in-person event and instead will be structured as an online auction only.

Details are yet to be finalized, but the club hopes to have information about registration for the online auction available soon.

The MTHS Boosters had scheduled their annual fundraiser for March 14, but social-distancing mandates from the governor’s Office and local health districts were too restrictive for the event to continue, organizers said. The date of the dinner gala came a few days after Gov.Jay Inslee ordered all events with an expected attendance of 250 people to follow health district rules of maintaining 6 feet of separation between all in attendance.

Inslee followed a few days later with a state order cancelling all events of any size and restricting residents to stay home unless they work in a “essential” business.

The Building Bridges Dinner Gala & Auction has been the main fundraiser for the MTHS Boosters since 2016; the 2019 event raised approximately $52,000.

— By Doug Petrowski