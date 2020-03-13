MTHS Boosters’ March 14 fundraising gala canceled

Add the 2020 Mountlake Terrace High School Boosters’ annual fundraiser gala planned for Saturday, March 14, to the growing list of events scrapped due to the ramifications of COVID-19.

The Building Bridges Dinner Gala & Auction was set to take over a ballroom and section of the atrium inside the Embassy Suites in Lynnwood on Saturday. But will not take place because the event can’t conform to new rules announced by the Snohomish County Health Department on Wednesday.

“There is no way we can hold our event,” said event chairperson Sandy Scherich.

While the gala was expecting about 160 attendees — far below the state’s restriction on events of 250 or more — new county health department rules for gatherings that would attract less than 250 people were the death blow to the event.

“There was no way for us to maintain the 6-feet of separation as required by the Health Officer’s Order,” Scherich said. “I called the health department and our insurance company to see if there was a way we could make it work — there wasn’t.”

This would have been the fifth annual gala for the MTHS Boosters. The event has previously raised tens of thousands of dollars for the sports, music, drama, STEM and various other programs at Mountlake Terrace High School; last year’s gala brought in $52,000.

The Boosters still hope to raise money for the school this spring, but it likely won’t be with a large-scale event. “We will probably be converting the auction to an online auction,” Scherich said.