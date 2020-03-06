MTHS Boosters honor student athletes Jamie Bingaman, Ethan Dunne for March

With prep spring sports now underway, the Mountlake Terrace High School Boosters have turned the page on their Athlete Highlights posters, honoring Hawk athletes from softball, baseball, boys soccer, track, girls tennis and golf for the remainder of the school year.

For the month of March, softball’s Jamie Bingaman and baseball’s Ethan Dunne have been selected for the program’s spotlight.

Bingaman, a four-year varsity starter and co-captain of this year’s Terrace softball team, was picked for the honor by Coach Shannon Rasmussen.

“(Jamie) continues to strive to be the best player she can be and has worked hard to become one of the best catchers around,” Rasmussen said. “As great a player as she is, she is an even better teammate. She is constantly cheering on her teammates and providing positive words of encouragement. Jamie has been an incredible asset to this team for the last four years and I’m excited to see what she is able to accomplish in her final season as a Hawk.”

Dunne, slated to play third base for the Terrace baseball team this season, was the pick for this month’s Athlete Highlights by first-year Coach Ryan Sells.

“I have known Ethan for a couple years now and he is a guy that others want to model,” Sells said. “He’s smart, passionate and driven in everything he does. Ethan displays the leadership and focus that every coach wants on their team as a leader.”

The Athlete Highlights posters featuring Bingaman and Dunne can be found at local businesses and community centers through the month of March. For more information on the MTHS Boosters, click their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/mthssbc.