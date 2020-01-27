MTHS Boosters honor Emma Van Hooser, James Fletcher

Student athletes who speak few words but let their actions do the talking have been selected for the Mountlake Terrace Hawks’ Athlete Highlights honors for the month of January.

Emma Van Hooser, a member of the Hawks’ girls swim team, and James Fletcher, a grappler with the Hawks’ boys wrestling squad, were chosen by their respective coaches.

“Emma has always been the quiet girl on the team,” said Hawks swim coach Rebecca Lance, “but that has not stopped her from being an outstanding teammate. She steps up to the plate every meet and swims very difficult events but still gives it her all for the relays.”

“I’ve had the pleasure of coaching her for the past three years and while I’m excited to see her go off to college, I’m also sad that I won’t have her rock-solid presence on the team next year,” continued Lance. “She is an outstanding young woman who is going to do great things in the world.”

“I’m selecting James because of his passion for the sport and his effort he gives day-in and day-out,” Terrace wrestling coach Gustavo Anaya said of Fletcher. “He has shown great promise in becoming one of our team leaders, with his actions speaking louder than words.”

“James has shown growth in the short time I’ve been with this program this year and in his current season he has placed at every tournament he has wrestled in,” Anaya added. “He is finding success and I look forward to watching James continue to achieve his goals he has set for the season and his career at Mountlake Terrace.”

Photos and profiles of Van Hooser and Fletcher can be seen on Athlete Highlights posters displayed around Mountlake Terrace through this month — a program brought to the community by the Mountlake Terrace High School Boosters.