MTHS Boosters highlight athletes Garza, Thompson for September

The Mountlake Terrace High School Boosters have announced seniors Lillianna Garza and Noah Thompson as their first Athlete Highlights honorees for the 2019-2020 school year.

The Athlete Highlights program, now in its eighth year, honors select Mountlake Terrace Hawk student athletes on a monthly basis and displays profiles of the selectees on posters placed at local businesses and community-gathering spots. The September athletes picked for the honor were selected by Terrace cheer Coach Jessica Ellersick and Terrace football Coach Tony Umayam.

“Lillianna has been a cheerleader at Terrace for three years now and is one of the captains and our point flyer,” noted Ellersick of Garza. “As one of two seniors on the team, the pressure can weigh heavy with responsibility but she stays organized. She is dedicated, hardworking and confident while leading her teammates to success.”

“Lillianna is a top performer; she knows how to engage the crowd while cheering at games and at competitions,” Ellersick continued. “I have been able to watch Lillianna grow as an athlete and young lady for seven years now. She continues to grow, she continues to learn, she continues to better herself. I’m excited to watch her push to accomplish another goal of hers by becoming a college cheerleader.”

“Terrace football is expecting a lot of good things from Noah Thompson this season,” stated Umayam. “Noah was recently voted as a captain due to the leadership and the example he sets on the field, around the school and in the classroom.”

Umayam also noted Thompson’s ability to play key roles on the Hawks’ offensive, defensive and special teams units. “Noah has the potential to be an all-league player not only as an offensive and defensive lineman, but also as a kicker and punter – which is a very unique combination.”

The MTHS Boosters (formerly the MTHS Sports Booster Club) sponsors the Athlete Highlights and meets monthly to support sports programs at the school. For more information about the group, click https://www.facebook.com/mthssbc/.