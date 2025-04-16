MTHS Boosters, health students association present bingo fundraiser April 18

The MTHS Boosters and Mountlake Terrace High School HOSA are holding a bingo night starting at 6 p.m., Friday, April 18, at the MTHS hub.

Tickets are now on sale for this family-friendly event. The proceeds will go to the school’s Health Occupations Students of America and STEM groups. Prices will increase on Friday and are only available at the door.

This is a cash-only event. Tickets cover your entry, food and a raffle ticket.

Under Washington State Gambling Commission rules, all bingo cards must be purchased in person at the door during the night of the event. Card prices are $7, $20 and $40.

Mountlake Terrace High School is located at 21801 44th Ave W., Mountlake Terrace, WA.