MTHS Booster Club seeking donations for 2022 class graduation night celebration

The Mountlake Terrace High School Booster Club is seeking community donations to help with an upcoming party planned for the 2022 graduating class.

Organizers noted, “With all that these kids have missed out on while attending high school during a pandemic, we want to make up for lost time, missed events and give them the best celebration we can to congratulate them on all of their accomplishments and send them off from our MLT community well.”

The booster club will be holding a “Senior All Night Grad Party” on Saturday, June 18 after the high school’s graduation ceremony. The safe and sober event will begin late in the evening and continue until early the next morning. Graduates will be transported to two area locations where they will then spend the evening with classmates celebrating their accomplishments.

Throughout the overnight event, organizers will be offering prizes for different games and activities, raffles for all students to participate in and they will also be providing all attendees with bags of swag items.

Organizers are soliciting donations of prizes both big and small, items for the swag bags and financial contributions to help offset party costs including providing food and prizes at the event and funding ticket costs for students who would otherwise be unable to attend. They added, “Due to COVID, we have missed out on the two main years of fundraising we would normally have undertaken during their sophomore and junior years, so any support we receive is appreciated.”

All tangible goods and financial contributions are tax-deductible as the MTHS Booster Club is a registered 501(c)3 non-profit organization.

The club’s online fundraiser can be viewed here. Questions can be directed to mthsgradnight2022@gmail.com.