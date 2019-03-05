MTHS Booster Club Building Bridges dinner gala and auction March 9

The Mountlake Terrace High School Sports Booster Club holds its annual Building Bridges Dinner Gala & Auction on Saturday, March 9, and tickets are still available for the fundraising event.

The gala raises thousands of dollars each year for sports, music and other programs at Mountlake Terrace High School.

This year’s event takes place at the newly-remodeled Embassy Suites, 20610-44th Avenue West in Lynnwood beginning at 5:00 p.m. with appetizers and a no-host bar. Single tickets, priced at $60, are available online.

The gala includes a plate dinner, live entertainment and both live and silent auctions. Hundreds of items are to be auctioned at the event, from the extravagant — lodging in Las Vegas and Reno, Nevada; Pend Oreille, Idaho and Sunriver, Oregon — to local family outings in the Seattle area and in cities up and down the West Coast. There are also gift baskets for gardeners, wine and beer lovers, sports fans and more.

The Building Bridges Dinner Gala & Auction benefits the Mountlake Terrace High School Sports Booster Club, Music Booster Club and the PTSA. The event is presented by City Wide Fencing.