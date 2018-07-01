MTHS basketball coach Nalin Sood to be inducted into WIBCA Hall of Fame

Long-time Mountlake Terrace Hawks basketball Coach Nalin Sood is among four high school coaches to be inducted into the Washington Interscholastic Basketball Coaches Association (WIBCA) Hall of Fame as part of the group’s annual banquet to be held at the Nile Country Club in Mountlake Terrace.

The banquet is set for Tuesday, July 24, beginning with a social hour at 5 p.m.

Sood, a 1987 graduate of Mountlake Terrace High School, has been head coach of the Hawks since 2001. Sood’s varsity basketball squads have qualified for postseason play 15 times in the 18 seasons he has been at the helm, with 11 trips to WIAA state tournaments.

Sood coached the Hawks to a third place finish in the 2005 4A State Basketball Tournament and to a fourth place finish in the 2013 3A State Basketball Tournament.

Sood will be joined as 2018 Hall of Fame coaches inductees by Marv Morris (coached Shorewood, Shorecrest and King’s High Schools during his career), Larry Walker (Lewis & Clark High School, Everett Community College) and Hal Williams (assistant coach at Tenino High School).

Cost to attend the WIBCA 43rd annual banquet is $30 with RSVP’s needed by July 17 to Dave Dickson at [email protected].

–By Doug Petrowski