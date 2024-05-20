MTHS-based health center encourages students to ‘unmask a brighter smile’ prior to prom

With Mountlake Terrace High School’s masquerade-themed prom just a few weeks away, dental providers at the school-based health center are encouraging students to “unmask a brighter smile” with a dental cleaning.

Community Health Center of Snohomish County operates a school-based health center at Mountlake Terrace High School, and said in a news release it is offering dental cleanings in preparation for prom night.

“Thinking back to high school, I realized how much looking good and feeling confident influenced my daily life,” said Star M., a dental assistant at the school-based health center. “This memory helped spark our ‘Unmask Your Smile’ initiative, which helps our school-based health center connect with students in a fun and creative way.”

The convenience of having health care services at the school removes barriers to access for many students, the news release said. With busy schedules filled with academic and extracurricular commitments, finding time for health care appointments can be challenging. However, with the school-based health center right on campus, students can easily schedule appointments without disrupting their daily routines.

“I think when patients, especially teenagers prioritize their oral health, they are investing in a future happier, more confident self. Every effort they make towards better oral hygiene is a step towards a brighter, healthier smile,” said Dr. Pallavi Golani, dentist at the school-based health center.