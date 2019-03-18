MTHS baseball, softball team captains named March athletes

Two senior captains of the Mountlake Terrace Hawks baseball and softball teams have been selected to be profiled on the March Athlete Highlights posters now on display around the community.

Jonathan Kumai and Kennedy Cooper were picked for the honor by their respective Hawk coaches.

“Jonathan returns for his fourth varsity season in a huge leadership role,” MTHS baseball Coach Andrew Watters said of Kumai. “Last season he played an essential role in helping our team place second in state. Jonathan is a great student and inspires our team every day he’s on the field. He always puts his team first and we are excited to watch his senior season.”

“Kennedy has been a four-year starter for the varsity softball team and is currently one of our captains,” Hawk softball Coach Shannon Rasmussen stated about Cooper. “In these four years she has continued to work hard on and off the field and has become a well-rounded player who continues to improve every day. She is a quiet leader who leads by example and always puts the team first and has been a great representation of our program and community.”

The Athlete Highlights program is a product of the MTHS Sports Booster Club; to learn more about the group, click www.eteamz.com/mthssportsboosterclub/.