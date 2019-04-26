MTHS Athletic Department names athletes of week

1 of 4

The Mountlake Terrace High School Athletic Department honored a number of the school’s student athletes this week within their Athlete of the Week program.

Senior tennis player Emma Agricola was named the latest Athlete of the Week at MTHS. “Emma is the spark that ignites the team’s passion for fun and competition,” said Hawks tennis Coach Josh Basha. “Competing at the no.-1 singles’ position, she is the leader of the team and leads by example with great work ethic.”

The MTHS Athletic Department also presented plaques to the fall 2018 and winter 2019 Athlete of the Week winners at a recent recognition ceremony / assembly held on campus.