MTHS announces Athletes of Week for spring quarter

The Mountlake Terrace High School Athletic Department has announced their first three Athletes of the Week for the 2019 spring quarter. Senior McKenzie Davis, sophomore Johnny Kim and junior Charis Jones have been nabbed for the honor.

Davis, a member of the Hawks’ track and field team, was the 2018 2A Sno-King Sub-District champion in the girls shot put and girls discus.

“McKenzie embodies everything you want in a student-athlete,” said Hawks’ track coach Russ Vincent. “She is a true team player who never hesitates to put any individual before herself. She has provided great leadership throughout her track and field career at Terrace and she daily leads by example. Aside from her athletic abilities, her infectious attitude makes her a joy to coach, always smiling and always willing to help those around her.”

Kim, also a member of the Terrace track and field team, was selected for the honor by Hawks’ Assistant Track Coach Joel Pearson.

“He is a key student-athlete in our program,” Pearson noted. “Whether it be working hard on the track daily, being a leader in team drills (and) meetings, setting up the facility, taking down equipment, encouraging teammates or just performing simple tasks to the best of his ability, Johnny is your guy.”

Jones, a member of the Hawks’ varsity softball team since her freshman year, is off to the best start of this year’s Terrace roster and a key component to the 2019 squad.

“Charis is our starting second baseman and is currently leading our team in batting average, hits, doubles and runs,” said Hawks’ Coach Shannon Rasmussen.

The Terrace track and field team will next in action on Saturday, Apr. 6, at the Birger Solberg Invitational in Bellingham; the Hawks’ softball team will next play on Monday, April 1, at Marysville-Pilchuck.