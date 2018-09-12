MTHS alum, athlete serves on Seattle Storm coaching staff

So what is the connection between the 2018 WNBA Champion Seattle Storm and Mountlake Terrace? His name is Ryan Webb.

Webb, a 2002 graduate of Mountlake Terrace High School, is in his fourth season as an assistant coach for the Storm and was on the bench when the team won the league title on Wednesday in Fairfax, Virginia.

Webb joined the Storm as an intern in 2012 and worked his way through the ranks in the organization before being named an assistant coach in 2015.

Before coaching, Webb had a stellar career for the Hawks. Webb recorded the second-highest number of assists in the history of Terrace basketball with 140 and was a Washington Interscholastic Basketball Coaches Association (WIBCA) All-State selection his senior year.

Webb went on to play collegiate basketball at Seattle University and helped the Redhawks to a 20-9 record (co-champions of the Great Northwest Athletic Conference) his senior year in 2006-2007.

While Wednesday’s 98-82 victory for the Seattle Storm over the Washington Mystics gave the Storm it’s third WNBA title, it is the first for Webb. The Storm’s previous championships came in 2004 and 2010.

–By Doug Petrowski