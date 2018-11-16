MTHS all-league honorees announced for 2018 fall sports

2
Jaden Lofrese (left) and Alex Williams
Ivan Moulton

The Wesco League has released their picks of all-league honorees in 2018 fall sports with several Mountlake Terrace Hawks among the selectees. Here are the Hawks chosen all All-Wesco by league coaches.

(The Northwest Conference, of which the Hawks football team was a part of this season, will announce their all-league picks at a later date.)

Boys Cross Country

First Team, 2A/3A South Conference

Alex Williams

Second Team, 2A/3A South Conference

Jaden Lofrese

Honorable Mention, 2A/3A South Conference

Ivan Moulton

Girls Cross Country

Alexanderia Gill-More
Simone Davison

Honorable Mention, 2A/3A South Conference

Alexandria Gill-More

Simone Davison

 

 

 

 

Girls Soccer

Honorable Mention, 2A/3A

Emily Cox

Emily Cox, forward

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Boys Tennis

Singles, 2A/3A South Conference

Anthony Bunyan

Anthony Bunyan

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Volleyball

Kaylee Hynek

Honorable Mention, 2A/3A

Kaylee Hynek, libero

