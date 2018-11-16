MTHS all-league honorees announced for 2018 fall sports

The Wesco League has released their picks of all-league honorees in 2018 fall sports with several Mountlake Terrace Hawks among the selectees. Here are the Hawks chosen all All-Wesco by league coaches.
(The Northwest Conference, of which the Hawks football team was a part of this season, will announce their all-league picks at a later date.)
Boys Cross Country
First Team, 2A/3A South Conference
Alex Williams
Second Team, 2A/3A South Conference
Jaden Lofrese
Honorable Mention, 2A/3A South Conference
Ivan Moulton
Girls Cross Country
Honorable Mention, 2A/3A South Conference
Alexandria Gill-More
Simone Davison
Girls Soccer
Honorable Mention, 2A/3A
Emily Cox, forward
Boys Tennis
Singles, 2A/3A South Conference
Anthony Bunyan
Volleyball
Honorable Mention, 2A/3A
Kaylee Hynek, libero