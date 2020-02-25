MTHS again honored with national First Amendment Press Freedom Award

For the ninth time, Mountlake Terrace High School has been honored with a First Amendment Press Freedom Award.
It recognizes private and public high schools that actively support, teach and protect First Amendment rights and responsibilities of students and teachers, with an emphasis on student-run media where students make all final decisions of content.
As in previous years, schools competed for the distinction by first answering questionnaires submitted by an adviser and at least one editor; those who advanced to the next level were asked to provide responses from the principal and all media advisers and student editors, indicating their support of the First Amendment. In addition, semifinalists submitted their printed policies.
“Your continued support of the incredible tradition we have here at MTHS goes all the way back to the school’s inception in 1960 and it is certainly unique to our region,” DeMiero said. “It is such an honor to live in this community and work at this school!”
Here’s a list of all 2020 First Amendment Press Freedom Award winners:
— The Archer School for Girls, Los Angeles.
— Chantilly (Virginia) High School.
— Convent of the Sacred Heart High School, San Francisco.
— Kirkwood (Missouri) High School.
— McLean (Virginia) High School.
— Monta Vista High School, Cupertino, California.
— Mountlake Terrace (Washington) High School.
— St. Louis Park (Minnesota) High School.
— Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology, Alexandria, Virginia.