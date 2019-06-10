Move 60! Summer Program set for July 1-Aug. 22

The Edmonds School District’s Move 60! Summer Program provides free, fun exercise and activities throughout the summer for district students – plus a free lunch.

The program includes games, parachute, fitness stations, racket sports, basketball, 4 square and other activities.

When: July 1-August 22. Monday-Thursdays.

Move 60! 11:15 a.m.-12:15 p.m.

Free lunch will be served following Move 60 at 12:15 p.m.

Where: South Lynnwood Park, 20915 61st Ave. W., Lynnwood

All paperwork must be completed by a parent/guardian at the time of drop-off.

For more information, contact Jenni McCloughan [email protected] or Jennie Hershey [email protected].