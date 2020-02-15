Moutnlake Terrace Police Blotter: Feb. 7-13, 2020

Feb. 7

22900 block 48th Avenue West: A man was arrested for DUI after police conducted a traffic stop for speeding. The man was reported to have been driving 73 mph on a street marked at 25 mph. Police reported that the man showed signs of being under the influence and the vehicle smelled like alcohol. He was booked into Snohomish County Jail.

24200 block 56th Avenue West: A woman was arrested during a traffic stop for violating a no-contact order after she was discovered to have been in the vehicle with the protected person. According to police, the woman was driving the vehicle and the protected person — a man — was in the passenger seat. Two other passengers were in the vehicle with them.

Feb. 8

21900 block 66th Avenue West: A woman was arrested for fourth-degree assault after she and her mother were reported to have been fighting at O’Houlies Pub. According to a bartender, the woman refused to leave the bar when it closed. Her mother and the rest of the people in their group tried multiple times to get her to leave the bar, until the woman grabbed her mother’s hair and a physical altercation broke out. After speaking with witnesses, police established probable cause to arrest the woman and she was booked into Snohomish County Jail.

5900 block 232nd Street Southwest: A man came into the Mountlake Terrace Police Department to report a fraudulent check he received from a modeling job he found on Craigslist. According to the man, he received a check from the company for $3,500 and was told to keep $500 for himself and to use the rest to pay for a venue for the photo shoot. The check was reported to have been addressed from Texas and sent from Ohio.

22800 block Lakeview Drive: A woman said that she returned to her former apartment — from which she was in the processing of moving out — to find two windows and two window screens had been damaged. According to the woman, the apartment was mostly empty and she was not living in the residence at the time of the incident. When she returned, she reported finding a sliding glass window and a bedroom window damaged with a rock, which put holes in the windows, but did not shatter them. Two metal screens were also reported to have been removed and bent. Nothing was reported stolen.

Feb. 9

22800 block 44th Avenue West: A known shoplifting suspect was trespassed from QFC after she was identified by store employees.

Feb. 10

64th Avenue West/220th Street Southwest: A woman reported a hit-and-run collision after her vehicle was struck by another vehicle. She said the suspect vehicle collided with her vehicle while exiting the Terrace Village parking lot and then drove away. No injuries were reported.

220th Street Southwest/56th Avenue West: A man was arrested for fourth-degree assault after he assaulted a woman while they were sitting in a parked vehicle. According to witnesses, the man was punching the female driver while the vehicle was parked in a driveway. The two have been dating for seventh months. When police arrived, the woman’s face was red and she was crying. The man’s parents were also at the residence and witnessed the two arguing. The man was booked into Snohomish County Jail.

Feb. 11

2800 block 66th Avenue West: A man was arrested for auto theft after police responded to reports of suspicious activity in a neighborhood.

23300 block Cedar Way: A man said his residence was burglarized while he and his daughter were not home. He reported that his Washington State University 1998 class ring, a Bushmaster XM15-E25 rifle and a hard-shell rifle case were stolen. A neighbor said she saw a male suspect near the residence on her video surveillance system and she turned the footage over to the police. The suspect gained access to the residence through the front door after drilling or prying above the door’s deadbolt.

4400 block 216th Street Southwest: A woman returned home to find her front door broken, the bedrooms ransacked and multiple items stolen, including a gold ring, wallet, cash and Social Security card. The suspect gained access to the residence through the front door after drilling or prying above the door’s deadbolt.

5900 block 232nd Street Southwest: A woman came into the Mountlake Terrace Police Department with a counterfeit $50 bill after it was refused at a gas station. She told police she received the bill from QFC the day before.

Feb. 12

5600 block 244th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for multiple warrants during a traffic stop.

6300 block 230th Street Southwest: A woman said that mail was stolen from her mailbox the day before. According to the woman, her neighbor reported five finding pieces of opened outgoing mail with her address.

Feb. 13

5900 block 232nd Street Southwest: A woman came into the Mountlake Terrace Police Department to report that she was being harassed/threatened by a man she sold a stereo system to online. According to the woman, the day after the transaction she was contacted by the man, who claimed the system did not work and he wanted a refund. After she refused to give him a refund, she said the man alluded to tracking her down with her license plate number. She then blocked him.

218th Street Southwest/Saint Albion Way: Police responded to a hit-and-run collision after a man reported his vehicle was struck by another vehicle at the 218th Street Southwest/Saint Albion Way intersection. The man said he was waiting to turn right when a vehicle making a right turn from Saint Albion Way hit the left side of his vehicle. The victim driver turned over surveillance footage from his vehicle’s windshield camera.

22400 block 56th Avenue West: A man was arrested during a traffic stop after a records check came back positive for an Edmonds warrant for driving with a suspended license. He was taken into custody and handed over to the Edmonds Police Department.

4200 block 214th Street Southwest: Police were notified of an alleged case of child abuse involving two young children after a woman reported seeing bruises on one of the kids. When police arrived, they reported suspecting that the man living there was involved in criminal activity and the mother showed signs of being an “obvious drug user.” The 2-year-old female child reportedly appeared underfed. The case was forwarded to Child Protective Services.

–Compiled by Cody Sexton