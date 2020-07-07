Mountlake Terrace’s virtual Coffee with the City set for July 8

Coffee with the City returns on Wednesday, July 8 in a remote format via Zoom teleconference from 6-7 p.m. Residents, business owners and others from the community are invited to join the city manager and police chief for a “virtual” cup of coffee, ask questions, and hear updates about what’s happening in Mountlake Terrace.

To participate by telephone, the call in number is 1-253-215-8782. To join via the internet: 1) Go to https://zoom.us/join; 2) Enter meeting ID (819 7873 9030) and click “join” (you will be prompted to install the Zoom application if you do not already have it); and 3) Enter password (07 08 2020).

To ask a question or provide comments, please use the “hand raise” tool within the Zoom program or press *9 if you are participating via phone. These actions will notify city staff that you would like to speak. To facilitate an efficient “Coffee” and to avoid background noise, speakers will be muted until it is their turn to speak.

“We believe this format makes it much more convenient for our community to reach out and have direct contact with city officials,” said Community Relations Director Virginia Olsen. “Thanks to everyone who participated last month and we hope to see even more attend this week.”

For more information on Coffee with the City, visit the city’s website at www.cityofmlt.com/463 or email cityhall@ci.mlt.wa.us.