Mountlake Terrace’s Alvaro Guillen accepts honor for Connect Casino Road

Former Mountlake Terrace Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Commissioner Alvaro Guillen earlier this month accepted the Futurewise 2024 Livable Community Award on behalf of Connect Casino Road (CCR).

Guillen is director of the nonprofit CCR, which helps families on Everett’s two-mile-long Casino Road overcome systemic barriers that can trap them in cycles of intergenerational poverty. He received the award during Futurewise’s Livable Communities Spring Celebration May 18.

“Receiving this award motivates us to continue our displacement prevention advocacy efforts, brings public attention to this issue and highlights the challenges faced by the historically marginalized Casino Road residents and the need for sustainable solutions such as affordable housing,” Guillen said.

City of Mountlake Terrace staff and leadership expressed their pride in Guillen’s accomplishments.

“Alvaro brings a steadfast calm and deep community connections,” said City Communications Manager Rikki Fruichantie. “His time in journalism made Snohomish County a more informed place. He’s continuing that public service by helping people in Everett every day, and the ideas and programs taking shape there are making us all more connected and engaged across the region.”

Guillen started working for Washington state’s largest Spanish language publication, La Raza del Noroeste, in 2006. He was named the outlet’s publisher in 2013 and served until 2019.

“He definitely is a leader in the Hispanic community,” Mountlake Terrace Mayor Kyoko Matsumoto Wright said.

— By Rick Sinnett






