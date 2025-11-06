Mountlake Terrace Youth Programs hosts Parents’ Night Out Nov. 14

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support MLTnews!

Mountlake Terrace Youth Programs will host another Parents’ Night Out event from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 14, offering parents an evening off while kids enjoy a Harvest-themed night of swimming, crafts, games and pizza.

The event is open to children currently in kindergarten through 8 years old, now part of the city’s Starlight Kids program. Space is limited. Registration is available online through DASH under “Parents’ Night Out,” then select Starlight Kids.

For more info or questions, contact Recreation Coordinator Mark Haug at mhaug@ci.mlt.wa.us.