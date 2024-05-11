Mountlake Terrace youth earns 4-H honors

Beatrice Chadband of Mountlake Terrace took seventh place as an individual in intermediate Hippology and first place as an individual in intermediate Horsebowl during the 2024 Washington State 4-H Hippology and Horse Bowl Contest held May 4-6 at the Grant County Fairgrounds.

According to the 4-H contest rules, hippology contests provide the opportunity to blend equine science and husbandry with horse judging and public speaking. The Horse Bowl competition, meanwhile, gives participants a chance to demonstrate their knowledge of horse-related subject.

A total of 46 youth participated and five counties were represented at the competition.

In addition, the intermediate Snohomish County team, which Chadband served as captain of, took first place in Hippology and second place in Horsebowl after a tie breaker.