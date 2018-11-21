Mountlake Terrace woman found dead Nov. 12 identified

The Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office Thursday released the name of the Mountlake Terrace woman allegedly beaten to death by her ex-boyfriend’s father on Nov. 12

Candice M. Black, 29, died of blunt force trauma and the death was classified as a homicide, the medical examiner’s office said.

Mountlake Terrace police found Black’s body in the driveway of a home in the 23600 block of 53rd Ave Avenue West early Nov. 12. They were responding to a 911 call from a man who said that he had hit the girlfriend of his deceased son and that she was lying unconscious outside his home.

The 43-year-old man was taken into custody on suspicion of second-degree murder and he remains in Snohomish County Jail, with bail set at $1 million. MLTnews is not naming the suspect, as formal charges have yet to be brought.

In court documents, police said they found a blood-covered “large wooden stick about the size of a baseball bat” lying next to the body.

The suspect told police that his 25-year-old son, who lived in the home along with Black, had died the previous week from a drug overdose. He said that the son and Black were involved in drug dealing and kept a ledger with records of the transactions. He further stated that Black was present at the time of the overdose, but did nothing to help his son, and that he (the suspect) was upset about this. The man said that during a discussion about the drug dealing, the woman hit him on the head with an iPad and that he “went into a rage,” hitting the woman with a large stick he kept behind the front door. You can read more in our earlier story.