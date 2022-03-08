Mountlake Terrace woman arrested after Monday incidents at Cedar Plaza QFC

A 32-year-old Mountlake Terrace woman was arrested Monday afternoon after incidents involving two children at the Cedar Plaza QFC in the 22800 block of 44th Avenue West.

Police were called at 4:15 p.m. for a report of an assault in progress. According to Mountlake Terrace Police Commander Mike Haynes, the suspect had attempted to grab a 13-year-old girl. The victim’s mother “had to intervene by using her arms to physically block her (the suspect) and push her back,” Haynes said. “The suspect appeared to think it was her daughter, who was actually at home when this was happening,” he added.

The suspect then approached a second victim, a 7-year-old boy, and his father. The woman grabbed the boy and attempted to leave with him. An employee confronted the woman and freed the boy.

The suspect was taken to the hospital for behavioral health reasons, police said, and later was booked into the Snohomish County Jail. There is no known connection between her and the victims.