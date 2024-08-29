Mountlake Terrace welcomes light rail visitors with new map

The Aug. 30 arrival of light rail service puts Mountlake Terrace in the spotlight as the gateway to Snohomish County.

The city is ready, with a new map by a local artist showcasing Town Center.

Visitors may not realize how much is happening here, with housing, restaurants and services, Mayor Kyoko Matsumoto Wright said in a news release. Denser zoning, upgraded streets and other changes have been years in the making, with more on the way.

The parks are destinations, too, with all kinds of projects to preserve green spaces for recreation and habitat.

“Our community has always been close to everything,” Matsumoto Wright said. “Now we’re even more connected to the region. From light rail, you can meet friends for lunch or take a walk at Ballinger Park. You can return your library book, grab a beer or get your passport. This is a welcoming place with a lot to offer.”

For the map, the city asked artist Kate Rose Johnson, of Mountlake Terrace, to feature landmarks near the light rail station, with a focus on food and drink. Johnson’s previous works have been displayed at the Arts of the Terrace Juried Art Show and the Mountlake Terrace Library exhibits organized by the Arts Advisory Commission.

Collectors can pick up a free map at City Hall, at www.cityofmlt.com/597, or at the city booth at the Mountlake Terrace Light Rail Opening Festival. The festival is planned from 4 to 8 p.m. Aug. 30 at the Transit Center with booths, food, music and family-friendly activities. That event is hosted by the Mountlake Terrace Chamber of Commerce, with support from partners that include the city. Learn more at www.exploremlt.org.