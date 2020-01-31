Mountlake Terrace volunteers honored at dinner

The City of Mountlake Terrace honored its volunteer board members, commissioners and task force members were honored during an appreciation dinner on Jan. 29 at Ballinger Clubhouse.

Approximately 50 guests attended the dinner that was prepared and served by city staff. The program featured highlights from the past year including adoption of the Town Center Plan, new development regulations, statewide award for the Bicentennial Park volunteer efforts and Ballinger Park improvements.

The city recognized seven boards, commissions and task forces that advise the city council on a variety of issues and also spearhead community events. These groups include the Planning Commission, Recreation and Parks Advisory Commission, Arts Advisory Commission, Neighborhood Park Improvement Subcommittee, Civil Service Commission, City Council Salary Commission and the Economic Vitality and Town Center Taskforce. Volunteer hours in the city equate to nearly one additional full-time employee.

Many of the volunteers honored at the event have served for 15 years or more and numerous residents volunteer at community events and on service organizations as well.

“We are so fortunate to have such a dedicated and caring group of volunteers,” said Community Relations Director Virginia Olsen. “These men and women are the heart and soul of our community giving hours and hours of their time to make Mountlake Terrace a terrific place to live and to work.”

For more information on boards and commissions, visit the city’s website for more details and an application at www.cityofmlt.com/450.