Mountlake Terrace urban coyotes — Police advise leaving them alone

While residents have raised concerns about coyotes in Mountlake Terrace, Police Department’s Cmdr. Scott King has some simple advice: Leave them alone.

Coyotes in North America have several names: the American jackal, prairie wolf or brush wolf. However, the ones found in Mountlake Terrace and other cities are known as urban coyotes. They live in American urban and suburban regions due to the lack of predators and the abundance of food — usually food discarded by humans. Although the coyotes live in metropolitan areas, they are far from the cosmopolitan canines we keep as pets.

“They are wild animals and not animals loose from the zoo,” King said. “We recommend residents leave them alone.”

King said he has periodically seen coyotes in the city over his 22 years as an officer. He said they typically come out at night and “generally don’t cause any problems.”

“I have never had a report of one attacking a person,” King said.

However, as noted in our earlier story, coyotes are predators that feed on smaller animals such as rodents, rabbits and birds – along with family pets.

If anyone has an issue with a coyote, King said they should contact the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW).

WDFW has a list of what to do when confronted with a coyote and measures you can take to keep them away from your home. Advice includes the following: :

Never run away from a coyote — that makes you prey. When faced with a coyote, make loud noises, wave sticks, squirt it with a hose or throw something at it. Stand tall, stare into its eyes and shout at it.

Do not leave small children unattended where coyotes are frequently seen or heard. If coyote sightings are in your area, prepare your children for a possible encounter. Explain why coyotes live there and what they should do if one approaches them — don’t run, and be as big, mean and loud as possible.

By shouting a set phrase such as “Go away, coyote” when they encounter one, children will inform nearby adults of the coyote’s presence instead of a general scream. Demonstrate and rehearse encounter behavior with the children.

Never feed coyotes. Coyotes that people feed often lose their fear of humans and develop a territorial attitude that may lead to aggressive behavior.

Don’t give coyotes access to garbage. Secure your garbage can lid tightly with rope, chain, bungee cords, or weights, or purchase a can with a latching lid.

Prevent access to fruit and compost. Fence fruit trees or pick up fruit that falls to the ground. Securely cover compost piles within a fenced area. Cover new compost material with soil or lime to prevent it from smelling.

Feed dogs and cats indoors. If you must feed your pets outside, do so in the morning or at midday, and pick up food, water bowls, leftovers and spilled food well before dark every day.

Do not feed feral cats. Coyotes will eat the food meant for them and prey on them.

Prevent the buildup of feeder foods under bird feeders. Coyotes will eat bird food and are attracted to the many birds and rodents that come to feeders.

Keep dogs and cats indoors, especially from dusk to dawn. Coyotes may kill cats and small to mid-size dogs if left outside at night in an unprotected area. Pets can be easy prey for coyotes.

For more information on how to coexist with our wily coyote neighbors, click here.

If there is an immediate public safety issue, wildlife violation, or injured or dangerous animal, please call the WDFW Enforcement office at 360-902-2936, email WILDCOMM@dfw.wa.gov, or call 911.

— By Rick Sinnett