Mountlake Terrace updates interactive Development Activity Map, features city projects, zoning

The City of Mountlake Terrace has updated its interactive Development Activity Map with the latest information on active and proposed development projects throughout the city.

The map includes project synopses, building descriptions, zoning details, conceptual mock-ups and other key planning information, giving residents and stakeholders an up-to-date look at development activity.

The Development Activity Map is updated at least once each quarter and is available to the public at the City’s website.