Mountlake Terrace Transit Center lower entrance parking garage to close May 1

Starting Monday, May 1, Sound Transit’s contractor will begin roadway excavation and paving at the Mountlake Terrace Transit Center garage lower entrance. This entrance will be closed full time; garage access will be maintained through the upper entrance.
The closure will be in place through Thursday, June 1.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.