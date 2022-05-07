Mountlake Terrace to receive $107,400 in grants for stormwater program

The City of Mountlake Terrace will receive three grants this year totaling $107,400 for its stormwater program.

The Washington State Department of Ecology is funding a $26,000 two-year grant for invasive plant control in Lake Ballinger. It is also providing a $50,000 grant for efforts to support stormwater permit compliance work.

The two-year grant will assist with efforts to control invasive Eurasian watermilfoil and fragrant water lilies in Lake Ballinger.

“The Eurasian watermilfoil will be treated with an extremely effective, targeted herbicide with a short lake residence time in 2023,” Stormwater Program Manager Laura Reed noted by email. “Application of the herbicide will not require closing the lake to swimming, boating, or fishing. Fragrant water lilies will be controlled through a public education campaign, including a summer event on ways to prevent the spread of invasive species at the Ballinger public boat launch and new educational kiosks located in Ballinger Park.”

The Washington State Department of Natural Resources recently awarded the city a $31,400 grant in order to start a new street and parks tree planting program dubbed “Trees for Terrace.”

Specific areas that will be part of the scope of the new program have not yet been identified. “One of the products to be produced with the help of the grant will be an interactive on-line map showing where street trees can be planted to avoid utility conflicts, and indicating priority areas to increase tree canopy,” Reed said.

“Increased tree canopy provides many benefits to urbanized areas, such as removing air pollutants from traffic, cooling neighborhood temperatures, and increasing opportunities for outdoor recreation,” she added. “Street trees reduce stormwater runoff, improve property values, and decrease stress. In 2023, ‘Trees for Terrace’ will provide free street trees for residents who agree to plant, water and care for them.” In addition, accommodations will made be available for those who are physically unable to plant the street trees but can take on their long-term maintenance.