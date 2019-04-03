Mountlake Terrace to host annual Earth Day Cleanup at Ballinger Park April 27

In honor of Earth Day and Arbor Day, the City of Mountlake Terrace invites all to join the community effort to beautify Ballinger Park at the Earth Day Cleanup on Saturday, April 27, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The first 50 volunteers will receive a 1-gallon hemlock or chestnut tree.

Individuals, families and groups are encouraged to help with the maintenance of Ballinger Park. If you have a group that would like to participate, contact Parks and Property Management Superintendent Ken Courtmanch at 425-776-1811 to register in advance. That will ensure the city can be prepared with enough food and supplies.

All interested volunteers should meet at 9 a.m. April 27 at Ballinger Clubhouse, 23000 Lakeview Drive, for a brief meeting and coffee.

Common activities include pruning, trash removal and raking. Ballinger Park can be very wet, so volunteers should wear boots if possible and bring work gloves. Volunteers may also bring along rakes and non-electric pruning tools, to help the effort and so there are enough tools to go around.

Following the work party, the city council will host an appreciation lunch for the volunteers For more information, visit www.cityofmlt.com.