Mountlake Terrace to celebrate 42nd annual Tree Lighting Dec. 5

The City of Mountlake Terrace will celebrate its 42nd Annual Holiday Tree Lighting starting at 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 5 at the Jerry Smith Town Center Plaza next to City Hall, 23204 58th Ave W. The traditional tree atop the water tower at Jack Long Park will be lit at the same time.

This free community event includes local school choirs singing holiday carols, free cookies and cocoa, a visit from Santa and South County Fire; and finally, the celebratory lighting of the city’s 20-foot Christmas tree in the plaza.

Surrounding streets will be closed so plan to arrive early to find parking, or use alternative means of transportation, such as the Mountlake Terrace Light Rail Station. (See street closure map below.)

Guests should dress according to weather as this event will occur rain, snow or shine. Double DD Meats is the presenting sponsor. Learn more at cityofmlt.com/602