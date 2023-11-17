Mountlake Terrace to celebrate 40th annual tree lighting

The City of Mountlake Terrace has scheduled its annual tree lighting for 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 1, at the Civic Campus.

The 40th anniversary of this event features a Mountlake Terrace High School concert band performance, a choral concert by Terrace Park Elementary students, drumline procession for a visit from Santa, and the traditional lighting of the tree. Free fresh-baked cookies from Snohomish Pie Company will be provided, along with cocoa.

Activities occur in the Jerry Smith Town Center Plaza next to City Hall, 23204 58th Ave. W. The event moved from the Evergreen Playfield Complex to Town Center in 2022. The tree atop the water tower will light up at the same time.

Surrounding streets will be closed (see map below), so plan to arrive early to find parking, or use alternative means of transportation. Parking for those with disability placards will be available in the city hall lot. For entrance, those vehicles must come in along northbound 58th.

“I would like to thank Mountlake Terrace Plaza for once again sponsoring this year’s Tree Lighting,” Events Coordinator Andrew Appelwick said. “We also thank The Summit Group for sponsoring the holiday treats, South County Fire for their support, and our dedicated volunteers who help make this such a great experience.”

Guests should dress warmly as this event will occur rain, snow or shine.

Attendance is free. However, cash donations will be accepted at the concession stand for the Michelle Ringler Scholarship Fund. The fund has helped hundreds of children register for programs at the Mountlake Terrace Recreation Pavilion since 2002.