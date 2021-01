Nine years ago — on Jan. 28, 2012 — residential homes at the southeast corner of 236th Street Southwest and 56th Avenue West were demolished to make way for a new vision of the central hub of Mountlake Terrace.

A year later, construction of Arbor Village was completed. The five-story mixed-use building has 123 apartments and 10,000 square feet of commercial space on the ground level, with two levels of underground parking.

— Photos by David Carlos