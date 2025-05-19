Mountlake Terrace State of the City report May 21 at city hall

Join Mountlake Terrace staff and leadership for the State of the City report, scheduled for 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, May 21, at Mountlake Terrace City Hall.

Food and drinks will be provided. The report will include the city’s accomplishments, current plans and future goals.

The event is free but registration require here.

The Mountlake Terrace City Hall is located at 23204 58th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace.

For those who can’t attend in person, this event will be recorded and immediately uploaded to the City of Mountlake Terrace YouTube channel.