Mountlake Terrace seventh-grade girls finish 3rd in state tournament

The Mountlake Terrace seventh-grade girl’s feeder team took home a third-place finish in the Silver Bracket of the Washington State Middle School Basketball Championship held in Spokane March 10-12.

Teams qualified for the state championship tournament by being a top team in their local league or winning a local tournament.

Mountlake Terrace punched their ticket to state early in the season as the Cold Turkey Tournament champions.

There were 23 teams in the state tournament’s seventh-grade division. Mountlake Terrace had four wins and one loss during the tournament, including wins over feeder teams representing Puyallup (45-30), Bellevue (34-28) and Inglemoor (34-23) high schools. After dropping a tough semifinal to Glacier Peak, Mountlake Terrace had a decisive 52-33 win over a solid Cascade Kodiaks team from Leavenworth to take home third place.

The team, coached by Tyler Davidson and Brian Jacobson, finished its season with 21 wins and seven losses.

The majority of the team’s players attend Brier-Terrace Middle School. Team members include:

Maddy Ashe (#9)

Makenna Davidson (#11)

Jaliyah Dyson (#23)

Sophia Esary (#4)

Ali Fortune (#21)

May-Lynh Jacobson (#18)

Campbell Meek (#22)

Betsy Myers (#35)

Emma Schmidt (#12)

Mia Sledge (#32)